Jadon Sancho Is 'Very Happy' at Borussia Dortmund, Says Hans-Joachim Watzke

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said star winger Jadon Sancho is "very happy" at the club, and he doesn't think he wants to leave.

Sancho has been widely linked with a transfer this summer, but Watzke told BBC Sport an exit is not a foregone conclusion: "I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future. In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave. We have a very confidential relationship between us and him and his agents. We will discuss it."

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Manchester United lead the race to land Sancho in the summer. The report stated he'll be allowed to leave and would cost the Red Devils more than the £89.3 million they spent on Paul Pogba.

Watzke said money is not a factor in their decision to keep or sell the youngster, however: "It's not a question of money. For us, it would be the best position if he stays at Borussia Dortmund. We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon."

The 19-year-old former Manchester City prospect moved to Germany in 2017 and steadily established himself as a rising star in the Bundesliga. He broke out in 2018 and has continued to put up impressive numbers:

Already a full England international, Sancho has limitless potential and looks like a future superstar. He's under contract until 2022.

Dortmund have built a tremendous reputation for nurturing young talent and selling them on for a profit, parting with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Ousmane Dembele in recent years. They're currently in a tight race for the Bundesliga title, trailing leaders Bayern Munich by four points.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been mentioned as possible summer destinations for Sancho should he leave Germany.