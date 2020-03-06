Every NBA Team's Biggest Flight Risk This Offseason

0 of 30

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It's never too early to look ahead to the NBA offseason, especially for teams that are in danger of losing key players to free agency.

Flight risks aren't limited just to upcoming free agents, either. As we saw with Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, guys under contract can request a trade and be sent out as well.

Teams should be most concerned with losing the following players this summer via unrestricted free agency, getting overpaid by another team in restricted free agency or being dealt after a trade demand.