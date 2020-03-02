76ers' Josh Richardson Ruled out vs. Lakers with Concussion

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a concussion, according to Mark Medina of USA Today.

Richardson suffered the concussion during the first half of Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. He will now have to clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to action.

The 76ers have dealt with injury issues throughout the campaign, and this is the latest blow. Richardson already suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year but was durable the last two seasons on the Miami Heat when he played 73 and 81 games.

The 26-year-old is a solid secondary scorer for Philadelphia and someone who can take advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons when the full team is healthy. He is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game behind 43.0 percent shooting from the field and 32.5 percent shooting from deep.

Richardson averaged a career-best 16.6 points per game in 2018-19 when he was in Miami.

The University of Tennessee product is also a capable defender who is versatile enough to defend ball-handlers on the perimeter or forwards looking to attack the lane.

Fortunately for the 76ers, they have some other pieces to fill in on the wing. Look for the combination of Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks, Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz to see more time until Richardson is ready to return.