76ers' Josh Richardson's Hamstring Injury to Be Re-Evaluated in 2-3 Weeks

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson will reportedly be out at least two weeks with a strained left hamstring he suffered in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the update:

Richardson, who was acquired in July as part of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade deal, has endured an up-and-down first year with the Sixers. He's averaged 15 points on just 43.6 percent shooting to go along with 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds, but he's continued to provide positive defensive contributions.

Injuries have slowed the 26-year-old University of Tennessee product throughout his pro career. He missed 69 games over his first four seasons.

Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle will split most of the playing time at shooting guard with Richardson forced out of the lineup. Shake Milton and Raul Neto are other options for increased usage as part of Philly's backcourt rotation.

The All-Star break is just over three weeks away, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 76ers hold Richardson out until then to give him a little extra time to fully recover. They won't want the hamstring injury to become a nagging issue for the guard down the stretch and into the playoffs.