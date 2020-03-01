La Liga Table 2020 Week 26: Standings and Final Scores After Thursday

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the Clasico on Sunday, taking the La Liga lead after Week 26 of the season.

Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Diaz were the scorers, giving Los Blancos a deserved win at home.

Atletico Madrid's road struggles continued with a 1-1 at Espanyol, and Athletic Bilbao finally got back to winning, albeit in controversial fashion against Villarreal.

Here are Sunday's full results:

Sevilla 3-2 Osasuna

Athletic 1-0 Villarreal

Espanyol 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Mallorca 0-1 Getafe

Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

La Liga's current standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Real Madrid 26, +31, 56

2 Barcelona 26, +31, 55

3 Sevilla 26, +10, 46

4 Getafe 26, +12, 45

5 Atletico Madrid 26, +10, 44

6 Real Sociedad 25, +12, 43

7 Valencia 26, -1, 41

8 Villarreal 26, +7, 38

9 Granada 26, +1, 37

10 Athletic Bilbao 26, +3, 34

11 Levante 26, -8, 32

12 Osasuna 26, -5, 31

13 Deportivo Alaves 26, -8, 31

14 Real Betis 26, -6, 30

15 Real Valladolid 26, -7, 29

16 Eibar 25, -12, 27

17 Celta Vigo 26, -12, 25

18 Mallorca 26, -17, 22

19 Leganes 26, -19, 20

20 Espanyol 26, -22, 20

Sunday's Clasico will not go down in history as one of the best in the series, but Real did enough after the break to earn the win.

Once again, the defence did its job on the big stage:

Thibaut Courtois was called on twice in the first half, making big stops on Lionel Messi and Arthur, and Real were by far the better team after the break. Vinicius took advantage of an error from Martin Braithwaite to find space for the opener, and Mariano finished the job late on the counter.

The hosts had been waiting for a Clasico win for a long time:

The win moves Real back into first place, but the gap is just a single point.

Atletico Madrid once again failed to win on the road, slumping to a 1-1 draw against last-placed Espanyol in Catalonia.

Per the Spanish Football Podcast, they've only won three La Liga outings on the road this season:

It took some magic from Saul Niguez to save a point, with the midfielder scoring a stunning volley early in the second half. Stefan Savic had gifted the hosts the lead with an own goal in the first half.

The draw leaves Atletico trailing Sevilla and Getafe after both recorded wins Sunday. Youssef En-Nesyri bagged a late winner for the Andalusians at home after Osasuna had completed a shock comeback from a two-goal deficit despite losing Sergio Herrera to a red card.

Getafe's remarkable season continued with a win away to Mallorca, courtesy of a single goal from Nemanja Maksimovic. They are now ranked fourth, but Real Sociedad still hold a match in hand.

Athletic got a lot of help from the officials to bag their first La Liga win since December, with a ludicrous handball decision handing them a penalty:

Raul Garcia converted from the spot for the only goal of the match against Villarreal.