Warriors Rumors: Chasson Randle Signs Contract; Was Playing in CBA

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

Washington Wizards guard Chasson Randle warms up before an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Chasson Randle is signing a contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Randle, 27, had been playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, though the league has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Per that report, he agreed to a settlement with Tianjin to leave the league and sign with an NBA team. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

