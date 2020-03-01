A.J. Green Rumors: Bengals 'Currently Plan' to Use Franchise Tag on Star WR

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals "currently plan" to use the franchise tag on veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

Speaking with Elise Jesse of WLWT in January, Green indicated the tag wouldn't be his optimal outcome this offseason but that he envisioned spending his entire career with the Bengals:

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest Draft Risers from Combine Night 1 🔊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Draft Risers from Combine Night 1 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Early NFL Combine Standouts ⭐

    Eight players who have separated from the pack

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Early NFL Combine Standouts ⭐

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Bengals potential free-agent target Joe Schobert fits mold for team's offseason plan

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Bengals potential free-agent target Joe Schobert fits mold for team's offseason plan

    Chris Roling
    via Bengals Wire

    NFL Combine 2020 Tracker: Saturday 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Combine 2020 Tracker: Saturday 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report