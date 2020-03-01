A.J. Green Rumors: Bengals 'Currently Plan' to Use Franchise Tag on Star WR

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals "currently plan" to use the franchise tag on veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

Speaking with Elise Jesse of WLWT in January, Green indicated the tag wouldn't be his optimal outcome this offseason but that he envisioned spending his entire career with the Bengals:

