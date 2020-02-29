Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Marcus Rashford to Return from Injury Before End of Season

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 29, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is consolled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he expects striker Marcus Rashford to return to action from a back injury before the end of the season.

Solskjaer told reporters the Red Devils' top scorer is recovering well from the injury that has kept him out since mid-January and is looking forward to getting back out on the pitch.

"The scan came back quite positive but we will give him the time he needs. He's desperate to come back, of course, but he won't until he's fully ready.

"It'll be another couple of months before we see him, we can't rush it. But when Marcus is fit he will be stronger for it and when he comes back it's going to be a big boost for us.

"He wants to be there when the business end comes so he wants the boys to do well so he can play in the Europa League and the FA Cup final if we get through, and we also have the Premier League."

Rashford was initially ruled out for at least six weeks with a double stress fracture in his back:

However, fears subsequently emerged that the striker's season could be over. Solskjaer said the injury was more severe than first thought and it was "touch and go" whether he would play again in 2019-20, per Jamie Jackson at the Guardian.

Solskjaer's latest update will give the club a boost as they approach the business end of the season. The club remain in contention to finish in the top four of the Premier League and are also still in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Rashford had been enjoying an impressive season before injury struck. The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2019-20:

The striker's injury saw Manchester United strengthen their attack in the January transfer window, bringing in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP and Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan.

Both players have already made an impact at Old Trafford. Ighalo scored his first goal in the 5-0 UEFA Europa League win over Club Brugge on Thursday, while Fernandes has two goals and two assists in his first five matches for his new team.

Yet an early return for Rashford would be a boost for Manchester United and England. The striker has 10 goals in 38 appearances for the Three Lions, and manager Gareth Southgate will want him available for the summer's European Championship.

Related

    Jack Grealish Urged to Reject Man Utd

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Jack Grealish Urged to Reject Man Utd

    via men

    Premier Lg. Winners and Losers

    😅 Arsenal's Invincibles celebrate 👏 Sarr bosses Liverpool defenders 😳 Lampard, Lovren have days to forget

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Premier Lg. Winners and Losers

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Prem Table: Watford Move Out of Relegation Zone

    Bournemouth will be kicking themselves over Chelsea's late equaliser

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Table: Watford Move Out of Relegation Zone

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool FINALLY Lose 🚨

    Reds' 44-game unbeaten run ends at hands of relegation-battling Watford

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool FINALLY Lose 🚨

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report