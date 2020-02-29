Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Marcus Rashford to Return from Injury Before End of Season

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he expects striker Marcus Rashford to return to action from a back injury before the end of the season.

Solskjaer told reporters the Red Devils' top scorer is recovering well from the injury that has kept him out since mid-January and is looking forward to getting back out on the pitch.

"The scan came back quite positive but we will give him the time he needs. He's desperate to come back, of course, but he won't until he's fully ready.

"It'll be another couple of months before we see him, we can't rush it. But when Marcus is fit he will be stronger for it and when he comes back it's going to be a big boost for us.

"He wants to be there when the business end comes so he wants the boys to do well so he can play in the Europa League and the FA Cup final if we get through, and we also have the Premier League."

Rashford was initially ruled out for at least six weeks with a double stress fracture in his back:

However, fears subsequently emerged that the striker's season could be over. Solskjaer said the injury was more severe than first thought and it was "touch and go" whether he would play again in 2019-20, per Jamie Jackson at the Guardian.

Solskjaer's latest update will give the club a boost as they approach the business end of the season. The club remain in contention to finish in the top four of the Premier League and are also still in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Rashford had been enjoying an impressive season before injury struck. The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2019-20:

The striker's injury saw Manchester United strengthen their attack in the January transfer window, bringing in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP and Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan.

Both players have already made an impact at Old Trafford. Ighalo scored his first goal in the 5-0 UEFA Europa League win over Club Brugge on Thursday, while Fernandes has two goals and two assists in his first five matches for his new team.

Yet an early return for Rashford would be a boost for Manchester United and England. The striker has 10 goals in 38 appearances for the Three Lions, and manager Gareth Southgate will want him available for the summer's European Championship.