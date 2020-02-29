Al Horford Trade Rumors: 76ers Could Explore Dealing C for Shooting After Season

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's been a disappointing season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who started the year as an Eastern Conference favorite but sit 14.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks in the East's fifth spot.

Barring a deep postseason run, changes may be coming for Philadelphia this offseason, and Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported that big man Al Horford could be on his way out:

"Though the Sixers did not try to move Horford at the trade deadline, that might be a possibility in the off-season – if they can send that contract to another team and get shooting in return - a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about Philadelphia's plans."

Horford, 33, signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the 76ers last offseason. He is averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

The ex-Atlanta Hawk and Boston Celtic has struggled from the field, shooting a career-low 43.6 percent overall and 33.2 percent from three-point range.

A career 36.1 percent three-point shooter, Horford has taken more threes per game (4.4) this year than he ever has during his 13-season NBA career.

Horford played off the bench for a three-game stretch in February, replaced by Furkan Korkmaz in the starting lineup for one game and Glenn Robinson III for two. He reentered the starting five on Feb. 24 after point guard Ben Simmons suffered a back injury on Feb. 22.

The big man has enjoyed a successful career that includes five All-Star appearances and placement on the 2010-11 All-NBA team, but his time in Philadelphia has not gone as planned.

Still, the 76ers' struggles go far beyond Horford.

Philadelphia is just 18th in offensive efficiency, per ESPN.com, partially the result of sitting 15th in field-goal percentage and 17th in three-point rate. The 76ers are also fourth-to-last in bench points per game, per NBA.com.

Philadelphia will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers will be without Simmons and center Joel Embiid, who is out with a left shoulder sprain.