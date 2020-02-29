NASCAR at California 2020 Qualifying Results: Clint Bowyer Takes Pole

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Clint Bowyer barely beat out Jimmie Johnson for the fourth NASCAR Cup Series pole of his career during qualifying at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, on Saturday.

Bowyer and Johnson will comprise the front row for Sunday's Auto Club 400. Here is a look at the entire starting order, courtesy of NASCAR.com (time in seconds):

1. Clint Bowyer: 40.086

2. Jimmie Johnson: 40.093

3. Alex Bowman: 40.143

4. Kurt Busch: 40.233

5. Kevin Harvick: 40.250

6. Aric Almirola: 40.280

7. Joey Logano: 40.284

8. Michael McDowell: 40.304

9. Kyle Larson: 40.341

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 40.351

11. Chris Buescher: 40.367

12. Matt DiBenedetto: 40.428

13. Chase Elliott: 40.485

14. Bubba Wallace: 40.487

15. Brad Keselowski: 40.491

16. Ryan Blaney: 40.503

17. Kyle Busch: 40.516

18. Cole Custer: 40.519

19. Tyler Reddick: 40.583

20. Ryan Preece: 40.587

21. William Byron: 40.610

22. Christopher Bell: 40.698

23. John Hunter Nemechek: 40.699

24. Ty Dillon: 40.738

25. Austin Dillon: 40.750

26. Corey LaJoie: 40.761

27. Ross Chastain: 40.783

28. Denny Hamlin: 40.790

29. Erik Jones: 40.955

30. JJ Yeley: 41.484

31. Daniel Suarez: 41.511

32. Brennan Poole: 41.819

33. Reed Sorenson: 41.975

34. Joey Gase: 42.375

35. Quin Houff: 42.657

36. Garrett Smithley: 42.842

37. Timmy Hill: 43.729

38. Martin Truex Jr.: 0.000

Johnson had the final qualifying run of the day, and as seen in the following video, he came agonizingly close to knocking off Bowyer:

Winning the pole would have been a huge deal for Johnson since he is in the midst of his final season and is a California native running his final race at Auto Club.

After Bowyer watched Johnson narrowly miss out on surpassing him for the pole, he said the following:

Aside from the battle for the pole, the biggest news during Saturday's qualifying session was the fact that Martin Truex Jr. was not allowed to qualify after failing pre-qualifying inspection three times.

As a result, Truex will have to start Sunday's race from the back of the field in 38th.

Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are the two race winners so far this season, but they had very different runs Saturday. Hamlin struggled and will start from the 28th position, while Logano had one of the faster cars and will start seventh.

Ryan Blaney, who is the points leader, will start 16th, and Kevin Harvick—who is third in points—will start fifth and figures to be among the top contenders to win.

Of all the drivers in Sunday's race, Johnson has had the most success. He leads active drivers with six career wins at Auto Club, and his average finish of 7.6 at the track is tops as well.

Given his dominance at the track, his strong qualifying run and the fact that Sunday marks his final race at Auto Club Speedway, Johnson will be the sentimental favorite entering the Auto Club 400.