Knicks Rumors: Mo Harkless Won't Get Buyout; Will Finish Season in New York

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Maurice Harkless will reportedly finish out this season as a member of the New York Knicks.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, despite having some interest from playoff contenders, Harkless and the Knicks haven't had any buyout talks and he will finish out his contract with the team before becoming a free agent this summer.

