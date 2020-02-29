Knicks Rumors: Mo Harkless Won't Get Buyout; Will Finish Season in New York

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 29, 2020

New York Knicks forward Maurice Harkless during break in action in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Pacers won 106-98. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Maurice Harkless will reportedly finish out this season as a member of the New York Knicks

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, despite having some interest from playoff contenders, Harkless and the Knicks haven't had any buyout talks and he will finish out his contract with the team before becoming a free agent this summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

