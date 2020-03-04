Ranking the 10 States with the Most Talent in College Football Right Now

0 of 10

Austin Gay/Associated Press

As the NFL draft class has taken another group of college football players away from the amateur ranks and spring practice gets ready to gear up, it's time to look at which states are the hottest hotbeds for talent.

We analyzed the top 100 players from the past four 247Sports composite recruiting classes and 250 of the best players returning to college in 2020 to judge talent from the players' home states.

Eight of the 10 representatives from a season ago are back, and the top five states are the same, though there are some changes near the top. Ohio had a massive drop-off in talent, so it is no longer on the list.

Teams got rankings boosts for quality of talent, too. So, even though Texas and Florida again had the most representatives, that doesn't necessarily mean they're going to be the top two talent-producers.

Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia narrowly missed making the top 10, and all three were extremely close. The top-end talent just didn't match others.

Let's take a look at this year's rankings.