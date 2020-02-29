AEW Revolution 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: AEW

After weeks of recruiting Christopher Daniels to join them, The Dark Order's Stu Grayson and Evil Uno battled Daniels' teammates, former AEW tag team champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, in the night's opening match.

Kazarian found himself cut off from his partner and at the mercy of the opposition after Uno sent him crashing face-first into the steel post. Chants of "spooky perverts" spilled from the stands as Uno and Grayson teed off on Kazarian.

The hot tag to Sky sparked the babyface comeback. Sky fought off both opponents until a double hiptoss into the corner slowed his momentum. Each team fought out of the other's finisher until Alex Reynolds provided a distraction and Uno delivered a nasty shot to the back of Sky's head. Grayson rolled him up for the win.

After the match, Dark Order pounded away at SCU until Chicago's own Colt Cabana hit the ring and took the fight to the heels. The numbers disadvantage reared its ugly head, though, and the heels resumed the beatdown.

The Dark Order's music played, and The Exalted One appeared...until Daniels emerged from underneath the cloak and fought off the heels. The babyfaces stood tall to end the segment.

Result

The Dark Order defeated SCU

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was a fine, energetic way to kick off the night's in-arena action. The Dark Order picked up a much-needed win, we found out Christopher Daniels was not The Exalted One and the crowd popped for the emergence of Cabana. It all added up to a fun way to liven the crowd up and entice any last-minute buys.

We have seen better from the tag team division, including these two teams in particular, but this accomplished what it set out to, so it earns an above-average grade to start the night's festivities.