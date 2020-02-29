UFC's Dana White Talks Conor McGregor's Next Fight, Jon Jones and More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC president Dana White said he remains hopeful of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he's unsure whether the timing will work out for a meeting in the imminent future, with Khabib set to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18.

"I don't know if Conor wants to wait for him," he said. "We'll see what happens. Conor might not wait."

White also discussed a possible rematch between Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones, who defended his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship with a win over Reyes in early February. The fight was closer than the unanimous decision would suggest, though.

"I think [Reyes deserves a rematch]," White told TMZ. "You'd be crazy not to think he deserves a rematch."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.