UFC's Dana White Talks Conor McGregor's Next Fight, Jon Jones and More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 29, 2020

Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC president Dana White said he remains hopeful of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he's unsure whether the timing will work out for a meeting in the imminent future, with Khabib set to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18.

"I don't know if Conor wants to wait for him," he said. "We'll see what happens. Conor might not wait."

White also discussed a possible rematch between Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones, who defended his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship with a win over Reyes in early February. The fight was closer than the unanimous decision would suggest, though.

"I think [Reyes deserves a rematch]," White told TMZ. "You'd be crazy not to think he deserves a rematch."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

