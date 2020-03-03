Ranking College Football's Top Big-Play Threats

0 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The art of the big play requires skill and athletic ability more often than it does pure luck, which is why college football's top big-play threats find the end zone so often.

Last season featured some electric skill players as big-play threats, including Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and a handful of others.

Despite so many big names heading to the NFL, there are still some extremely exciting players to keep an eye on next year. While quarterbacks can certainly make big throws, skill players are typically the ones creating plays once the ball is in their hands.

Quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are already getting enough attention heading into 2020, so let's take a look at some of those skill players who will be making the biggest plays on upcoming Saturdays.