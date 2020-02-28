Rockets News: Jeff Green Signs Contract for Rest of Season After 10-Day Deal

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets announced Friday that they have signed veteran forward Jeff Green for the remainder of the 2019-20 season after his 10-day contract expired.

In four games as a member of the Rockets, Green is averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.3 minutes per contest.

Green previously appeared in 30 games as a member of the Utah Jazz this season prior to getting waived. For the 2019-20 campaign as a whole, Green is averaging 8.0 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The 33-year-old Green is in the midst of his 12th NBA season, and he has been something of a journeyman. The Rockets are his ninth different team, as he previously spent time as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Jazz.

Green is a bench player at this juncture of his career, but he has plenty of starting experience with 543 starts in 894 games. For his career, Green owns averages of 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

At 6'8" and 235 pounds, Green gives the Rockets some much-needed size and stoutness. Following the trade of center Clint Capela, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni wasn't left with any bigs he could trust.

Green is on the small side for a big and the Rockets look like they are going to be a small-ball team for the remainder of the season with guard James Harden and Russell Westbrook leading the way, but Green fills an important role on the roster.

The veteran is just one season removed from averaging 12.3 points per game with the Wizards, so he can still play, plus he has 60 games of playoff experience, which will come in handy when the games matter most.

Green is essentially the primary backup to both P.J. Tucker and Robert Covington, and with the trade deadline over and no big buyouts likely on the horizon, he should continue to see consistent minutes for the Rockets for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.