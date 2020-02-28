3 LSU Students Arrested, Allegedly Damaged Tiger Stadium Field with Golf Cart

Patrick Dennis/Associated Press

Three LSU students were arrested this week on suspicion of damaging the school's football field with a fast-moving utility vehicle.

Per TMZ Sports, Clayton Fleetwood, Catherine Nowery and Thomas English were all charged in the case stemming from two separate incidents on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8.

Fleetwood and English were involved in the Jan. 21 incident when the pair allegedly snuck into Tiger Stadium and drove a Kawasaki Mule around the field causing $8,000 in damage.

"It should be noted the field was under construction and without grass, and just had a new drainage system installed," police said, via The Advocate. "[Fleetwood's] use of the ATV on the field area caused enough ruts/damage to require the precision grading to be repeated."

Authorities told TMZ that video of the incident was eventually put on social media. Two weeks later, Fleetwood allegedly went back to the stadium with Nowery and allegedly "tore up the field" again using the Mule.

Cops were able to track all three students down thanks to anonymous tips and matching their student IDs to surveillance footage.

Fleetwood and English were both charged felony burglary and felony unauthorized use of a vehicle; Fleetwood also received a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Nowery was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.