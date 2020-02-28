Carles Puyol Says He's 'Convinced' Pep Guardiola Will Win Champions League Again

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has said he believes Pep Guardiola will win another UEFA Champions League in the future.

The former Blaugrana captain, who played under the Manchester City coach at the Camp Nou, told SPOX and Martin Volkmar of Goal he thinks Guardiola is destined to conquer Europe's biggest club competition once again after capturing the title twice as Barca coach:

"For me, Pep is the best coach I had and the best coach in the world.

"You can immediately tell that a team is coached by Pep by the way it plays. That's why I'm convinced he will win that title again.

"I can't say whether it will be with Manchester City, but they will focus a lot on that competition as it is practically impossible to catch Liverpool in the Premier League."

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

City shocked Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, handing the Premier League champions a precious advantage in their quest to make the quarter-finals.

Guardiola's tactics outfoxed Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital, and Real were picked apart by the English side.

City are preparing to serve a two-year ban from European competition from next season, limiting Guardiola's opportunity of lifting the European Cup in the short term. However, the Manchester club are appealing their exclusion and could have their punishment reduced or overturned.

Guardiola said City's impeding ban will not make him look elsewhere to win honours, and he wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium, per Sky Sports' Soccer AM:

City have stumbled in the Champions League over the past decade and have struggled to navigate through the knockout rounds. The club reached the last four in 2015-16 but have underperformed during campaigns of high hopes in Europe.

However, this season represents an excellent opportunity for Guardiola and City. With the Premier League title race all but run, and with the Sky Blues 16 points clear of fifth, the English champions can immediately throw all of their resources and endeavour at capturing their first Champions League crown.