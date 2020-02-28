Lakers' Dwight Howard Credits Nick Van Exel for Improved Free-Throw Shooting

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said Thursday former NBA guard Nick Van Exel helped him develop his new free-throw technique of standing a few feet behind the free-throw line.

"All my shots were, they were long," Howard told reporters after the team's 116-86 win over the Golden State Warriors. "So I just wanted to step back. That way I can follow all the way through on my free throws."

He added: "It's looking a lot better. So I'm pretty sure by the time the playoffs come, I'll be the real cash app."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.