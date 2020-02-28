Lakers' Dwight Howard Credits Nick Van Exel for Improved Free-Throw Shooting

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard in action prior to the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 108-91. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said Thursday former NBA guard Nick Van Exel helped him develop his new free-throw technique of standing a few feet behind the free-throw line.

"All my shots were, they were long," Howard told reporters after the team's 116-86 win over the Golden State Warriors. "So I just wanted to step back. That way I can follow all the way through on my free throws."

He added: "It's looking a lot better. So I'm pretty sure by the time the playoffs come, I'll be the real cash app."

                 

