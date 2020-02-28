What Does Bray Wyatt's Loss to Goldberg Mean for 'Fiend' Character, SmackDown?

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Before reinventing himself as The Fiend, Bray Wyatt was far from a staple in either of WWE's world title pictures. The closest he came to attaining super stardom as champ was in 2017 when he won the WWE Championship from John Cena, only to lose it to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 two months later.

Many fans felt that was the end of his time on top in WWE, but Wyatt was determined to return to the mountaintop at some point. As The Fiend, he managed to work his way back up the card and reclaim the prestigious prize late last year (albeit a little later than most people had hoped but that was a whole other issue).

The assumption was always that he would walk into WrestleMania 36 as Universal champion, and rightfully so. It made sense given all the television time, attention and effort that went into making Wyatt a dominant threat again, and having him lose that title prior to that point would have been booking malpractice.

Sure enough, fans did not react kindly to Goldberg beating him for the belt at Super ShowDown, largely because the chances he gets that belt back any time soon (if ever) are slim to none.

With Goldberg now the new champion, he will likely be the one defending it on the grandest stage of them all, much like he did three years ago against Brock Lesnar. Wyatt could always re-enter the title picture post-WrestleMania, but it's doubtful Roman Reigns (or whoever wins it from Goldberg) would drop it so soon.

In other words, that may have been it for Wyatt in the Universal Championship mix, His character could even benefit from some time away (despite standing right back up after eating the Jackhammer), but of course, that would mean missing WrestleMania and he's already sat on the sidelines for two of them.

Instead, it looks like he could be gearing up for a different match entirely at WrestleMania, one that doesn't make as much sense without something substantial on the line.