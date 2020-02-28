Saints 'Have a Vision' for Taysom Hill Amid Free Agency, Says GM Mickey Loomis

Blake Schuster
February 28, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) fends off Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) on a long carry in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints didn't expect to emerge from this offseason with three quarterbacks still on their roster. They're now hoping they can keep at least two of them—and have a game plan set should it happen. 

As the Saints work out a new deal with Drew Brees, general manager Mickey Loomis went on Sirius XM NFL Radio at the NFL combine and talked about his desire to keep Taysom Hill in the fold. 

"He's got a bright future and we have a vision for him," Loomis said. 

   

