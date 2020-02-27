Manchester United Advance in UEL After Dominating 10-Men Club Brugge 5-0

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League after beating Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo both scored, while Scott McTominay and a brace from Fred added to the Red Devils' 6-1 aggregate win following last week's 1-1 draw in Belgium. Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Brugge defender Simon Deli was red-carded for deliberate handball.

Ighalo was making his first start after Anthony Martial was left out, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming the Frenchman "didn't feel right" during training, per Adam Marshall of the club's official website.

The 2017 winners will now be entered into Friday's draw and still have two chances to qualify for next season's Champions League, either through lifting this trophy again or finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

United set about Brugge early doors, with the hosts' play soon settling into a stable pattern. The pattern involved playing up to Ighalo, who used his strength to bring others into the game via quick layoffs and clever knockdowns.

Early sighters from Fernandes and Juan Mata came and went, but the decisive breakthrough came on 22 minutes when Deli went from defender to goalkeeper to try and turn away a Daniel James shot.

The obvious infraction earned Deli a red card, a decision only upheld after a lengthy, laborious VAR review. Once the punishment was finally confirmed, Fernandes stepped up and confidently scored from the spot for the second time in as many matches following Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Watford.

Any hope Brugge still had left disappeared 11 minutes before the break when a move involving Fernandes and Mata ended with Ighalo tucking away the finish to mark his first start for United in style:

The tie was salted away in the 41st minute when McTominay finished without a fuss after being played in by Fred. Three slick goals were just reward for the intensity and style United had imposed on the visitors from the off.

Knowing progress was assured, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Tahith Chong on for James to start the second half. United had enough energy in the engine room to comfortably see out another 45 minutes.

Mata wanted more, though, and the little Spaniard, who was brilliant on the night, continued to probe for openings. He teed up a chance for Fred before winning a free-kick Fernandes sent wide.

Solskjaer replaced Fernandes with Jesse Lingard on 65 minutes. McTominay later made way for Mason Greenwood headed into the final 20 minutes.

It was left to Fred to add a flourish to the scoreline when he shot smartly after being played in by Lingard to open his account for the season. There was still time for the Brazilian to double his tally after being teed up by Chong.

United had eased through the gears thanks to a growing quality in the forward areas. Fernandes' vision and technique, along with Ighalo's power, have added an extra dimension that can be the catalyst for more silverware in this competition.

What's Next?

United face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday, while Brugge face Genk away in the Belgian First Division A the same day.