Ross Blacklock Found out from Raiders at NFL Combine He Had 37 Parking Tickets

AJ Mast/Associated Press

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock said Thursday the Las Vegas Raiders informed him at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he had compiled over three dozen on-campus parking tickets while with the Horned Frogs.

"The Raiders told me about my 37 parking tickets that I didn't know about," Blacklock told reporters.

When asked how he wasn't aware of the large quantity of tickets, the Texas native said the school took the money straight from his student account.

"I guess it's a good thing because I ain't got no bad record. Clean dude," Blacklock said.

The 2017 Freshman All-American missed the entire 2018 season because of an Achilles injury, but he bounced back strong in 2019. He racked up 40 total tackles and 3.5 sacks across 12 appearances as a junior before declaring for the 2020 draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 27 overall prospect and the fourth-best interior defensive lineman in this year's class heading into the combine.

The 2019 First Team All-Big 12 selection is scheduled to work out Saturday in Indianapolis alongside with his fellow defensive line prospects.