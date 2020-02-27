Ross Blacklock Found out from Raiders at NFL Combine He Had 37 Parking Tickets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020
Alerted 25m ago in the B/R App

TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock said Thursday the Las Vegas Raiders informed him at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he had compiled over three dozen on-campus parking tickets while with the Horned Frogs.

"The Raiders told me about my 37 parking tickets that I didn't know about," Blacklock told reporters

When asked how he wasn't aware of the large quantity of tickets, the Texas native said the school took the money straight from his student account.

"I guess it's a good thing because I ain't got no bad record. Clean dude," Blacklock said.

The 2017 Freshman All-American missed the entire 2018 season because of an Achilles injury, but he bounced back strong in 2019. He racked up 40 total tackles and 3.5 sacks across 12 appearances as a junior before declaring for the 2020 draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 27 overall prospect and the fourth-best interior defensive lineman in this year's class heading into the combine.

The 2019 First Team All-Big 12 selection is scheduled to work out Saturday in Indianapolis alongside with his fellow defensive line prospects.

Related

    Jon Gruden Takes Jab at AB 😮

    Raiders HC says his receivers were done in by ‘frozen feet and fried feet’ last season

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Jon Gruden Takes Jab at AB 😮

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brady Open to New Team in FA

    Tom Brady is operating under the belief he will enter free agency to play somewhere else in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady Open to New Team in FA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chiefs Tagging Chris Jones

    Kansas City will franchise-tag star DL when the window officially opens today

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs Tagging Chris Jones

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Bargain FAs at Every Position

    B/R's best value play and potential landing spots ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Bargain FAs at Every Position

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report