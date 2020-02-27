WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsFebruary 27, 2020
- Bayley vs. Naomi (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg (Universal Championship)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet (WWE Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison (SD Tag Team Championships)
- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Cage match)
- Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match featuring Andrade, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley
- The Viking Raiders vs. The OC
WWE has returned to Saudi Arabia for the fifth time for Friday's Super ShowDown. It was the company's third time in Riyadh and the first in the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.
The last time WWE visited Saudi Arabia, it made history by holding the first women's match between Lacey Evans and Natalya. Now, the company is set to hold its first Women's Championship bout in the kingdom with Bayley defending against Naomi.
The Viking Raiders vs. The OC
Most of the SSD Kickoff took place at an off-site studio. About 25 minutes before the start of the main show, the Kickoff moved to the arena for this tag match.
Erik and Ivar dominated the first few minutes by using quick tags and double team moves. Karl Anderson took a lot of punishment before he was able to tag Luke Gallows.
This was a textbook tag team match. The babyfaces controlled the first quarter, the heels dominated in the middle and the babyfaces made a comeback near the end. It's a formula that has worked for bouts like this for decades.
In a somewhat surprising outcome, Anderson and Gallows picked up a clean win over The Viking Raiders with The Magic Killer.
Grade: C+
Analysis
WWE did not advertise this match ahead of time, so it must have been a late addition. These two teams were feuding a couple of months ago, so it's not like this combo came out of nowhere.
Management knew it could put these four men in the ring to produce a fun opening match, and they did not disappoint.
Nobody will be nominating this for Match of the Year, but it was a solid tag bout that gave two of Raw's best tag teams some screen time.
The OC scoring the win was a little shocking, but it's not undeserved. Anderson and Gallows are great performers, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them back in the hunt for the tag titles soon.
Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match
The first two competitors in the Gauntlet match were R-Truth and Lashley. Truth got in a lot more offense that one would expect against The All Mighty. He has been a comedy character for so long that it’s easy to forget how good he is between the ropes.
The former 24/7 champion scored an upset to eliminate the NCAA champion from the match. An angry Lashley destroyed him out of anger, making him an easy target for Andrade.
El Idolo failed to capitalize on the advantage and Truth ended up pinning him after they bumped heads. Rowan was the fourth competitor to enter that match. Somehow, Truth managed to overcome The Redwood to keep himself in the fight.
Styles had a huge grin as he made his way to the ring because he knew Truth had been weakened. The Phenomenal One took him out quickly, setting the stage for Mysterio to be the final entrant.
His music played but Mysterio never made it down to the ring. We saw Anderson and Gallows attacking him backstage while Styles smiled in the ring. He tried to declare himself the winner but he was disappointed to find out The Undertaker was taking Mysterio’s place. The Deadman hit a chokeslam to get the win in a few seconds.
Grade: B+
Analysis
The Tuwaiq Trophy appeared to be made out of clear yellow plastic. Lana wore a similarly colored dress when she appeared on the stage during Lashley’s entrance. She did not accompany him all the way to the ring.
Truth has always been a solid character and his time as 24/7 champion gave us some of Raw’s best segments for weeks in a row. It was great to see him have such a strong showing in this match. Having Styles eliminate him so easily was a bit of a letdown but Truth should still get a nice boost out of this.
This was a smart way to use The Undertaker after his last match in Saudi Arabia went so poorly. He is better in short bursts these days. Overall, this match was much more enjoyable than expected. Everyone played their part well.
The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison
The Miz and Big E started the match for their teams. The powerhouse easily controlled his smaller opponent for the few moments but The A-Lister used his veteran knowledge to outsmart him in the corner.
Morrison helped The Miz take control of the big man and they kept him isolated while tagging in and out to keep themselves fresh.
Kofi Kingston went on a rampage after getting the tag. He hit every signature move in his arsenal but Morrison was able to counter Trouble in Paradise.
Kingston missed a big dive out of the ring and with a little help from Morrison and a steel chair, The Miz was able to pin him to win the SD tag titles.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Like The Viking Raiders vs. The OC, this match followed a specific pattern. You could almost predict when someone would take control of their opponent.
Even though Morrison has only been back with WWE for a couple of months, it feels like he and The Miz haven't missed a step. They are right back to being the well-oiled machine they were years ago.
The New Day works well with everyone. All four men contributed to a fun match. It will be interesting to see if The New Day stays in the title picture or if a new set of challengers will emerge heading into WrestleMania 36 on April 5.
Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza
This is another bout that went unadvertised before the show but makes sense from a storyline standpoint. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo seem incapable of having a bad match together.
Their Lucha Libre skills were on full display as they threw each other around with hurricanranas and arm drags from every angle.
Carrillo looked like the favorite but Garza stole the win with a seated pinning combination.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Carrillo was accompanied to the ring by a huge fireworks display, which tells you how much money is being spent on producing this show.
Unfortunately, this match suffered from happening too soon after their last encounter on Raw. They are great together but WWE is already burning this feud out.
This was not their best performance but it was still a great showing from two blossoming singles stars.