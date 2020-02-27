WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The first two competitors in the Gauntlet match were R-Truth and Lashley. Truth got in a lot more offense that one would expect against The All Mighty. He has been a comedy character for so long that it’s easy to forget how good he is between the ropes.

The former 24/7 champion scored an upset to eliminate the NCAA champion from the match. An angry Lashley destroyed him out of anger, making him an easy target for Andrade.

El Idolo failed to capitalize on the advantage and Truth ended up pinning him after they bumped heads. Rowan was the fourth competitor to enter that match. Somehow, Truth managed to overcome The Redwood to keep himself in the fight.

Styles had a huge grin as he made his way to the ring because he knew Truth had been weakened. The Phenomenal One took him out quickly, setting the stage for Mysterio to be the final entrant.

His music played but Mysterio never made it down to the ring. We saw Anderson and Gallows attacking him backstage while Styles smiled in the ring. He tried to declare himself the winner but he was disappointed to find out The Undertaker was taking Mysterio’s place. The Deadman hit a chokeslam to get the win in a few seconds.

Grade: B+

Analysis

The Tuwaiq Trophy appeared to be made out of clear yellow plastic. Lana wore a similarly colored dress when she appeared on the stage during Lashley’s entrance. She did not accompany him all the way to the ring.

Truth has always been a solid character and his time as 24/7 champion gave us some of Raw’s best segments for weeks in a row. It was great to see him have such a strong showing in this match. Having Styles eliminate him so easily was a bit of a letdown but Truth should still get a nice boost out of this.

This was a smart way to use The Undertaker after his last match in Saudi Arabia went so poorly. He is better in short bursts these days. Overall, this match was much more enjoyable than expected. Everyone played their part well.