Report: Timo Werner 'Waiting' for Liverpool Amid Man United, Barcelona Rumours

Visionhaus/Getty Images

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is reportedly waiting to see if Liverpool raise interest in his signature ahead of the summer transfer window, despite reportedly attracting offers from Barcelona and Manchester United.

Simon Hughes and Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic reported both Barca and United have made proposals to sign the player, who is holding out to see if Liverpool enter the race.

It's understood Werner is available for £51 million provided a transfer is agreed before an April deadline. This could fit Jurgen Klopp's plans, as The Athletic highlighted it was around March that moves for Fabinho and Alisson "really got going" in recent years.

Sport1 (h/t MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse) reported earlier in February that the Germany international's summer release clause could be as low as £30 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.