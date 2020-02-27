Report: Timo Werner 'Waiting' for Liverpool Amid Man United, Barcelona Rumours

February 27, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is reportedly waiting to see if Liverpool raise interest in his signature ahead of the summer transfer window, despite reportedly attracting offers from Barcelona and Manchester United.

Simon Hughes and Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic reported both Barca and United have made proposals to sign the player, who is holding out to see if Liverpool enter the race.

It's understood Werner is available for £51 million provided a transfer is agreed before an April deadline. This could fit Jurgen Klopp's plans, as The Athletic highlighted it was around March that moves for Fabinho and Alisson "really got going" in recent years.

Sport1 (h/t MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse) reported earlier in February that the Germany international's summer release clause could be as low as £30 million.

        

