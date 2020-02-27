Premier League Announces Hall of Fame; First 2 Inductees to Be Revealed March 19

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The Premier League has announced plans for a Hall of Fame to "recognise and celebrate" the competition's best-ever players since its 1992 inception.

The first two inductees will be revealed at an event on March 19, a Premier League statement confirmed.

At the same event, a shortlist of nominees will be announced that fans will then be able to vote on to decide additional members of the Hall of Fame.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very best. It will be an occasion for our fans around the world to look back over the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers."

To be eligible for a spot in the Hall of Fame players must be retired, and only their Premier League careers will be assessed.

As a result, Ryan Giggs, the Premier League's most decorated player with 13 titles, and Alan Shearer, all-time top goalscorer with 260, are being widely backed to be the first two inductees:

The likes of Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, John Terry, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard could also be in the running.

Manchester United and Arsenal players are likely to be plentiful among the early inductees given they were the two sides that dominated the first decade of the competition's existence.

As yet, it appears managers will be ineligible for a place in the Premier League Hall of Fame, thus excluding the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

Players who are honoured with a place will receive a personalised medallion that will have the year of their induction on it.