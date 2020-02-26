Report: Mike Conley Jr. Removed from Jazz Starting 5, Replaced by Royce O'Neale

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Looking for a spark after losing eight of their past 12 games, the Utah Jazz are reportedly removing Mike Conley Jr. from the starting lineup.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones, Royce O’Neale is expected to replace Conley in the starting five beginning with Wednesday's home game against the Boston Celtics.

When Conley was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in July, the hope was his ability to run the point would ease the burden on Donovan Mitchell and provide the offense with another go-to scorer in clutch situations.

Things haven't gone as expected for Conley due to injuries and poor performance. The 32-year-old is averaging 13.4 points per game and is shooting 39.4 percent from the field. He's missed 23 games due to two different hamstring issues.

Conley has started 28 of 34 games he's appeared in this season. Utah's record in those starts is 15-13 and his 0.4 net rating is tied for 224th out of 510 players who have appeared in at least one game.

Charania and Jones did note Conley will continue to play a "significant role" for the Jazz and is going to play often down the stretch as the team tries to lock up a playoff spot.

The Jazz are 21-8 in games that Conley either doesn't play or wasn't in the starting lineup. O'Neale has been terrific as a perimeter defender, tied with Mitchell for second on the team with 2.0 defensive win shares. He's also shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Utah has lost three straight games, including a 131-111 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and has fallen to fifth in the Western Conference with a 36-21 record overall.