Zion Williamson: Lakers' LeBron James an 'Incredible Player' After Pelicans Loss

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) looks on from under the basket during free throws next to Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James met for the first time in NBA game action Tuesday, and the night belonged to King James.

LeBron scored a game-high 40 points in the Lakers' 118-109 win, which prompted Zion to pay him a compliment. According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, Williamson said: "He's an incredible player. I mean, he handled business."

Zion was no pushover in defeat, as he finished with 29 points (second on the team to Brandon Ingram), six rebounds and three assists.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

For the season, the 19-year-old star is averaging 23.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 13 games, and he is showing why the Pels were right to make him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

After getting a firsthand look at Zion on Tuesday, LeBron paid him a compliment back, saying: "He's playing exceptional basketball. I think every game he's going to get better and better, just having that experience. I think today's game is a perfect fit for his game. The high pace, the way they play it fits his game. The speed, running up and down and playing at that speed, they move the ball."

With the win, the Lakers continued their dominance of the Western Conference this season, as they still hold the No. 1 seed at 44-12. The combination of James and Anthony Davis has worked wonders for a Lakers team that is on track for its first playoff berth since 2013.

James may not win MVP this season because of the play of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he undoubtedly deserves significant consideration.

In addition to leading his team to the best record in the West, James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and an NBA-leading 10.6 assists per game.

LeBron has always been a great distributor, but he has taken things to another level this season, and he is making everyone around him better.

Perhaps that is something Zion will be able to do moving forward, especially if he took notice of the performance LeBron delivered Tuesday.  

Related

    Best Landing Spots for Top Buyout Candidates

    Who will be on the move by Sunday's deadline?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Landing Spots for Top Buyout Candidates

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's 40-point Night Includes Praise for Zion

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron's 40-point Night Includes Praise for Zion

    Baxter Holmes
    via ESPN.com

    Free-Agent Dion Waiters to Meet with Lakers for 2nd Time

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Free-Agent Dion Waiters to Meet with Lakers for 2nd Time

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Praises Zion After Lakers Beat Pelicans

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Praises Zion After Lakers Beat Pelicans

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report