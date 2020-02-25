Pete Carroll: Seahawks Would Love to Have Jadeveon Clowney Back in Free Agency

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) that the team hopes to re-sign edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who is due to become a free agent when the 2020 league year officially begins on March 18.

"We are going to try," Carroll said at his NFL Scouting Combine press conference in Indianapolis. "We are trying to get it done. He had a fantastic season. We'd love to have him back."

Seattle acquired Clowney from the Houston Texans on Sept. 1, 2019, for linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-round draft pick. He amassed 31 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown in 13 games last season. The ex-South Carolina star also recovered two fumbles, one of which he returned for a score.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider also expressed interest in bringing Clowney back into the mix.

"I think he came in, and he loved the culture, loved the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys," Schneider said. "He's a really fun guy. He's a blast to be around, and I hope we can continue that. Super disruptive."

The 27-year-old Clowney is set to enter his seventh NFL season after five with the Houston Texans and one with Seattle.

The three-time Pro Bowler didn't amass eye-popping stats for Seattle, but he suited up for most of the year with a core muscle injury and still made game-changing plays like a 10-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 27-24 overtime win over the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Naturally, Clowney is looking to cash in big, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported that the ex-Texan is looking to land a "market-setting contract." If that's the case, then he should be looking for a deal north of the last massive edge-rusher agreement, which was signed by Frank Clark with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark inked a five-year, $104 million contract with $62.3 million guaranteed, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

The Seahawks have the 12th-most cap space in the league at this time, per Over the Cap, with $51.6 million to spend. That's more than enough to ink Clowney, but the question is whether a team flush with even more space to burn will go over the top.

Still, Clowney reportedly loved playing in Seattle, with Carroll telling reporters (h/t Bell) that the defensive star said as much to Schneider.

Clowney, who was drafted first overall in 2014, has 32 career sacks with a high of 9.5 in 2017.