CeeDee Lamb Drafted by Cowboys: Dallas' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

CeeDee Lamb Drafted by Cowboys: Dallas' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1April 24, 2020
The Dallas Cowboys upgraded their receiving core by selecting Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.
The first-round pick should see action immediately based on the projected depth chart:
QB: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
WR 1: Amari Cooper
WR 2: Michael Gallup
WR 3: CeeDee Lamb*, Cedrick Wilson, Devin Smith
TE: Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz
LT: Tyron Smith
LG: Connor Williams, Connor McGovern
C: Joe Looney, Adam Redmond
RG: Zack Martin, Wyatt Miller
RT: La'el Collins, Brandon Knight
Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.
Lamb proved to be an elite weapon during his college career, totaling 3,292 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns across three seasons.
He was especially impressive in 2019 with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 15 total touchdowns while becoming a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Even in one of the top offenses in the country, he turned heads both before and after the catch with highlight-reel plays:
His 21.4 yards per catch was third in FBS last season and first among players with more than 30 receptions.
The 6'2", 198-pounder will try to make a similar impact in the NFL thanks to his speed and incredible agility with the ball in his hands.
Dallas could benefit immediately from Lamb's contributions, adding a versatile weapon to the offense who can help all over the field.
Though the Cowboys have more established receivers on the roster like Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, the rookie should have a role in Week 1 and could climb the depth chart by the end of the year.
