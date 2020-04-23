CeeDee Lamb Drafted by Cowboys: Dallas' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys upgraded their receiving core by selecting Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

The first-round pick should see action immediately based on the projected depth chart:

QB: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

WR 1: Amari Cooper

WR 2: Michael Gallup

WR 3: CeeDee Lamb*, Cedrick Wilson, Devin Smith

TE: Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

LT: Tyron Smith

LG: Connor Williams, Connor McGovern

C: Joe Looney, Adam Redmond

RG: Zack Martin, Wyatt Miller

RT: La'el Collins, Brandon Knight

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Lamb proved to be an elite weapon during his college career, totaling 3,292 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns across three seasons.

He was especially impressive in 2019 with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 15 total touchdowns while becoming a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Even in one of the top offenses in the country, he turned heads both before and after the catch with highlight-reel plays:

His 21.4 yards per catch was third in FBS last season and first among players with more than 30 receptions.

The 6'2", 198-pounder will try to make a similar impact in the NFL thanks to his speed and incredible agility with the ball in his hands.

Dallas could benefit immediately from Lamb's contributions, adding a versatile weapon to the offense who can help all over the field.

Though the Cowboys have more established receivers on the roster like Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, the rookie should have a role in Week 1 and could climb the depth chart by the end of the year.