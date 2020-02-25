Arkansas Recruit Catrell Wallace Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Arkansas football recruit Catrell Wallace has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and tampering, according to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today.

Benton police in Arkansas allege the 18-year-old committed a sexual act with a 12-year-old early on Jan. 1.

The Benton Police Department said in a statement: "Although it appears to have been a consensual encounter, BNPD detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime. It was also noted that Wallace instructed witnesses to lie about the crime in an effort to conceal it."

Wallace turned himself in to police Monday and the investigation is still open.

The Bryant, Arkansas native signed his letter of intent with the Razorbacks in December.

"We are gathering information and [are] in contact with the proper authorities regarding the situation," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "Once we have additional information, we will make a determination on his status with our program."