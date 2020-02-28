How to Watch AEW Revolution: B/R Live-Stream Info, Start Time and Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, is Saturday and streaming live from Chicago.

Possibly the strongest card in AEW's short history features a world championship match between champion Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, the long-awaited bout between Cody Rhodes and MJF and a meeting for the tag team championships between four Elite members, among other intriguing contests.

Here is the current card, how to watch the PPV and five things to pay particular attention to at Revolution.

Where and How to Watch

Revolution will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7:30 p.m.

Announced Matches

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley (world championship)

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Kenny Omega and Adam Page (c) vs. Young Bucks (tag team championship)

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander (women's world championship)

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

SCU vs. The Dark Order

What Can We Expect from Orange Cassidy?

At long last, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy makes his AEW singles debut Saturday to take on Pac in what has to be the most unexpected matchup in company history.

After getting into it on the last episode of Dynamite before Revolution, one of the most established heels in Pac and one of the hottest babyfaces in Orange Cassidy will battle it out. The lackadaisical Cassidy, known for his sluggish yet entertaining repertoire of moves, will in fact "try" according to his tag team partner, Chuck Taylor.

How will Cassidy fare against an established workhorse like Pac? We've only seen bits and pieces of his ability, but is that enough to carry over into a full match?

How Will Jake Hager Look in His AEW Debut?

Inner Circle member Jake Hager is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW when he takes on Dustin Rhodes on Saturday. Since signing for the company in October, Hager's only acted as Jericho's muscle without showing too much of his abilities.

Rhodes called him out for that a few weeks ago on Dynamite, asking Hager if he was "going to step in the ring or keep collecting a paycheck."

"You're failing at AEW before you've even gotten started," Dustin went on to say.

This will be Hager's first professional wrestling bout in more than a year, but the veteran previously won 13 championships in various promotions across the country. He's no slouch, but will he look rusty after a long layoff?

Does Adam Page Cut Ties with the Young Bucks?

Four Elite members face off for tag team gold in what has become an intriguing storyline between friends who are going through some things.

On an episode of Being The Elite in November, things got divisive between Adam Page and the Young Bucks when the former said that he no longer wanted to be the least successful member of the group after suffering a string of losses. Hangman decided he wanted to be by himself for a while.

The duo have confronted Page on multiple occasions about his new, more selfish behavior, which involved tagging himself in during matches with the Young Bucks or Kenny Omega just to say that he pinned their opponent. From their perspective, this was a Page far more concerned about his personal accomplishments than he was about their friendship.

Could we see Page distance himself even further Saturday?

How Does MJF Conquer Cody?

Up to this point, Cody's been a man on a mission to exact his revenge on MJF.

The 23-year-old, who turned on the American Nightmare at Full Gear in November, gave Cody daunting stipulations in order to have a match at Revolution, including taking 10 lashes and participating in a steel cage match with Wardlow. Cody successfully completed both tasks and even managed to defeat the near 300-pounder with an absurd moonsault off the top of the cage.

If Cody can do that against a monster like Wardlow while also showing his grit and determination by taking the 10 lashes, it's hard to imagine this match not going Cody's way. MJF needs to pull out all the stops to slow down the freight train that has been his rival's quest for redemption.

Does Chris Jericho Finally Drop His World Championship?



It's been nearly seven months since Chris Jericho became the world champion at All Out, and his reign has included three title defenses against Darby Allin, Cody and Scorpio Sky.

The run he's had has been nothing short of crucial for the launch of the weekly show. His formation of the Inner Circle along with the "little bit of the bubbly" and "Le Champion" gimmicks have been highlights of AEW programming for months.

However, if there's anyone who can keep halt Jericho's momentum, it's someone of Jon Moxley's pedigree. His run in 2019 was one of the wrestling year's best, highlighted by his surprise debut at Double or Nothing and extreme matches with Joey Janela and Kenny Omega.

Moxley poses the biggest threat to Jericho's reign. Perhaps the paradigm shift that he's been talking about since his debut comes full circle Saturday.