Every NFL Team's Toughest Contract Decision This Offseason

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

What do they do with Taysom Hill?

Hill is slated to become a restricted free agent this month, and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton believes somebody will make the wildly versatile and dangerous quarterback an offer.

"Yeah, I think someone is going to make him an offer," Payton told Peter King of NBC Sports last month. "But the first thing the fan has to understand is...if we tender Taysom as a one [meaning placing a first-round tag on him], the team that makes the offer on him and signs him to an offer understands they're going to give up a first-round pick if we don't match. That's easier to do if you're pick 22, 23, 24, 25. We might very well see it if it's a team in the second half of the [first round]."

So the first decision the Saints have to make is whether to hit Hill with a first-round tender, a second-round tender or another-round tender. First-round looks likely, but that'll cost them close to $5 million, which is far from ideal considering that the returning Drew Brees will inevitably hog a ton of cap space.

If Hill indeed gets an offer, the Saints will then have to decide whether to match or to take their free draft pick. That'll be an even more difficult financial decision, especially if they've already lost impending unrestricted free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at that point. Brees is 41, and the team probably doesn't want to be left without both Hill and Bridgewater for 2021.

Essentially, the Saints have layered decisions to make regarding Hill's status, and they're still very much in the dark on what exactly those decisions will entail.