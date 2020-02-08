The 1 Free Agent Every NFL Team Must Re-Sign This Offseason

29 of 32

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks probably didn't trade two players and a third-round pick to the Texans with the intention of just borrowing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for one season. The 2014 No. 1 overall pick has to be in Seattle's long-term plans, especially since the Seahawks have few other established, reliable edge defenders on the roster.

There's Ezekiel Ansah, but that one-year experiment didn't pan out, and it looks like the former Lion is on his last legs. There's 2018 third-round pick Rasheem Green, but he had just five quarterback hits on 546 defensive snaps in 2019. And there's 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier, but he hardly saw the field as a rookie after an ankle injury spoiled his first NFL offseason.

Since the start of the 2017 season, only 10 edge defenders have higher PFF grades than Clowney, who is one of the best all-around 4-3 defensive ends in the NFL. While the sack numbers leave a lot to be desired, there's room for the three-time Pro Bowler to grow. He's only 27 this month.

The franchise tag doesn't appear to be on the table for Seattle, though, so this could get tricky.

