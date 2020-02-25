Serge Gnabry's Brace Lifts Bayern Munich Past Chelsea 3-0 in UCL Leg-1 Clash

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Stamford Bridge on February 25, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea's chances of reaching the quarter-final of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League look doomed after losing 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the last 16 on Tuesday night.

Serge Gnabry bagged a brace to add to the four goals he netted in London against Tottenham Hotspur during the 7-2 win in the group stage back in October. Gnabry's latest goals were both assisted by Robert Lewandowski, who returned to his more natural role of goalscorer to add a third for the Bundesliga giants at Stamford Bridge.

Lewandowski was unplayable, with Marcos Alonso's nefarious attempts to stop him earning the left-back an 82nd-minute red card after a VAR review. Alonso and Jorginho will both miss the return game after the midfielder was booked during the first half.

The result leaves Frank Lampard's young Blues with it all to do during the second leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, March 18.

  

What's Next?

Chelsea are away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, the same day Bayern travel to Hoffenheim in the German top flight.

  

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

