Champions League 2020: Wednesday Odds, Live Stream for Round-of-16 Fixtures

Real Madrid and Manchester City go head-to-head at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in the first leg of the standout last-16 tie in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

In Wednesday's other fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus visit Lyon as they continue their campaign to win a first Champions League since 1996.

Wednesday's Fixtures

Lyon vs. Juventus: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT (USA)

Both matches can be streamed live via BT Sport Player and B/R Live.

Wednesday Odds (via Oddschecker)

Lyon 15-4, Draw 38-15, Juventus 17-16

Real Madrid 197-100, Draw 23-8, City 8-5

Pep Guardiola won the Champions League twice in his first three seasons in a senior management role at Barcelona.

Since he last triumphed with the Blaugrana in 2010-11, though, he has been unable to lead a team to even another final.

In his three-year spell at Bayern Munich, he oversaw three consecutive campaigns to the last four, but City have never got past the quarter-finals with Guardiola in charge.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, has a quite astonishing Champions League record as a manager after guiding Los Blancos to three consecutive titles in his first spell in charge of the club between 2016 and 2018:

That record is likely to be threatened by the Sky Blues, who will be more motivated than ever to go deep in Europe's elite tournament this season because they may not be back in the competition for another two years:

The Spanish giants also go into Wednesday's first leg on the back of a defeat to Levante in La Liga, which saw them lose the initiative in the title race to Barcelona.

Zidane is also without big-money summer signing Eden Hazard, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken ankle.

Juve, meanwhile, beat SPAL 2-1 away in Serie A on Saturday to preserve their narrow lead over Lazio, and Ronaldo was on the scoresheet once again:

The Portugal international's form will be crucial to the Turin side's progress in the Champions League as his record in the tournament's knockout rounds is remarkable:

In Lyon, the Old Lady have been handed a relatively generous last-16 tie. They are seventh in Ligue 1 after a run of just one win in five.

Juventus cannot afford to be complacent, but if they can win Wednesday's away leg, they should have little trouble converting that lead into a quarter-final berth after the second leg at the Allianz Stadium on March 17.