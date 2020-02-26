NBA Stars Who Are Even Better in the Playoffs

1 of 8

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Anthony Davis doesn't have a ton of playoff minutes to his name, but he's certainly made the most of the 530 he's played.

AD's basic playoff averages for points (30.5), rebounds (12.7) and blocks (2.5) per game are all higher than his career marks in the regular season. Ditto for his true shooting percentage.

He just happened to have his two playoff runs ended by the 67-win Golden State Warriors in 2015 and the 58-win Warriors in 2018, two historically dominant teams that managed to suppress his advanced numbers.

Suppress is a relative term with AD, though. His playoff box plus/minus may be lower than his regular-season number, but it's still 22nd among players with 500-plus minutes in the three-point era.

While AD was putting up 31.5 points per game on the Warriors in his playoff debut, Draymond Green explained why he flexed after scoring a bucket on the New Orleans Pelicans big man: "If you score a bucket over Anthony Davis, you better pound your chest, too, because it ain't happening often. So, you better flex. ... Take advantage of the situation. You may not be able to flex next play down."

As Michael Lee of the Washington Post wrote: "Based on his impressive debut, the Warriors—and the rest of the league, for that matter—should take advantage of the situation while Davis navigates his ascension to becoming the game's best player. They may not be able to flex for much longer."

Davis could complete that ascent in the summer. By just about every measure, he's LeBron James' No. 2 for the Los Angeles Lakers, but if he raises his level of play for the postseason again, it could lead to a title and passing of the torch.