PSG's Marcin Bulka Says Team-Mate Angel Di Maria 'Hates Manchester United'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has revealed Angel Di Maria does not look back on his time at Manchester United fondly.

The Argentinian spent the 2014-15 season at Old Trafford but left for PSG just one season into his United career.

Bulka told Polish YouTube channel Foot Truck (h/t MailOnline's Sam McEvoy):



"Di Maria hates Manchester United. He has no good memory of the time he spent there.

"In fact, when something related to Manchester United appears on television, he changes the channel quickly."

United fans made their feelings on Di Maria known during PSG's visit to Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League last season, and it appears to be mutual.

The winger was booed by the crowd at Old Trafford, and there were audible cheers when a challenge from Ashley Young sent him into the stands.

Di Maria assisted both of PSG's goals in a 2-0 win for the French outfit on the night, though:

He also trolled the supporters after a bottle of beer was thrown at him while he was preparing to take a corner:

In 2014, the Red Devils paid a then-British transfer record £59.7 million to recruit Di Maria from Real Madrid, where he had contributed 85 assists and 36 goals in four seasons.

Di Maria returned 12 assists and four goals in 32 games during his year at United. Despite his respectable numbers, his performances were often found wanting and he struggled to settle in Manchester.

His Cheshire home was broken into by burglars in February 2015 while he was there eating dinner with his wife and daughter, who was less than two years old at the time.

He moved to PSG that summer with United taking a loss of just over £15 million on him.

Di Maria has found a new lease of life in Paris, where he has racked up 81 goals and 89 assists in 215 games.

He has 12 and 20 in all competitions this season, respectively, having particularly impressed with his creativity in Ligue 1:

Since moving to PSG, he has won three Ligue 1 titles, Coupes de France, Coupes de la Ligue and Trophees des Champions apiece.