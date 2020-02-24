Bradley Beal Becomes 11th Player in NBA History with Back-to-Back 50-Point Games

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Not much has gone right for the 20-36 Washington Wizards this season, but Bradley Beal has at least provided a silver lining with his notable performances.

He dazzled again Monday with 55 points on 19-of-33 shooting from the field and 8-of-13 shooting from deep during a 137-134 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, his team didn't have enough to outlast 40 points from Khris Middleton and a more balanced effort from the Bucks.

"I was just locked in and I was having fun," Beal said after the game, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. "It was definitely the most fun game I've ever played in."

Beal made history in the process, becoming the first player in franchise history with back-to-back 50-point games and just the 11th player in league history to accomplish the feat:

He scored 53 points in Sunday's 126-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the University of Florida product is the first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant did so in 2007.

Still, the Wizards were four games behind the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference entering play and have lost three games in a row. Beal is doing what he can to keep the team afloat without the injured John Wall, but it hasn't been enough to this point.