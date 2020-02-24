Derrick Rose Trade Rumors: Pistons Refused to Deal PG Despite Lakers Interest

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Derrick Rose signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason, and the Eastern Conference team reportedly has no plans to negotiate a buyout with the point guard even though the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in a trade.

Brian Windhorst reported as much on The Hoop Collective (h/t Real GM):

"No, there's no chance. He's under contract for next year at a good number. From what I understand, when the Lakers called the Pistons and expressed an interest in trading for Derrick Rose, the Pistons said 'Hey, we appreciate you calling, but we're not trading him. Dwane Casey likes him. We think he's going to be important for us next year.' He just wasn't available."

While injuries have sapped Rose of some of the explosiveness that helped him earn a league MVP, Rookie of the Year and three All-Star nods in his prime as a member of the Chicago Bulls, he has been a key player for the Pistons this season.

The 31-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game in 2019-20 while shooting a solid 48.6 percent from the field.

Detroit is on the outside of the playoff picture looking in at 19-40, but it is not difficult to envision it resetting for next season with a healthy Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond no longer clogging the middle and making a postseason run.

Windhorst's comments on the Pistons' decision to turn away the Lakers suggest the team feels Rose can help it do just that, which prevented the Purple and Gold from adding a playoff-tested veteran as depth in a backcourt that is heavily reliant on Rajon Rondo.

How Rose plays next season in a Pistons uniform will largely determine whether it was a good idea for Detroit to turn away any trade proposals for the University of Memphis product.