Ranking the Playing Careers of the College Football Coaches at Their Alma Maters

One of the beauties of college football is the pairing of former players who were legends coaching for their respective alma maters. While some of those legends have now retired, there are still a handful of former stars that are still head coaches for their old teams.

There are obviously more than just a handful of former players coaching for their former programs, but only a few were actually considered star players during their playing days. For the athletic directors, these were relatively easy hires knowing that the fans would likely rally around a former star running the program.

Although a couple of these coaches are starting to lose some of their popularity with the fanbase, let's take a look at the coaches who played for their programs back in the day.

Some of these coaches didn't really do a whole lot as players, but we are ranking their success as players rather than their success as head coaches, focusing on team success and personal accolades more than just pure stats.