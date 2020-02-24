Louis Saha: Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial Misunderstood at Manchester United

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has said Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have received unwarranted criticism at Old Trafford.

According to Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News, Saha said the France internationals are misunderstood and that too much is perceived about their commitment and body language:

"Martial has been criticised for his attitude but sometimes people misinterpret things and that’s the problem with our industry. People don’t know who you are and what you want and they assume. I have been victim of that sometimes, they pick on one thing and think you have a nonchalant attitude and then they you start getting criticism as to why you’re not producing on a regular basis. The same criticism can be said of Pogba. It’s something you have to accept in the industry."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Both Martial and Pogba have experienced significant injury spells at United, with the latter recovering from an ankle problem that required surgery.

However, their erratic form has seen the pair criticised for their displays in the Premier League and Europe.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone questioned whether Pogba remains in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans after the manager failed to mention the World Cup winner while talking on Sunday about Bruno Fernandes and the major talents in United's rebuild:

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Pogba has reportedly told his team-mates he desires a transfer away from United, with sources claiming the player's "head is not currently at the club."

Solskjaer handed Martial the No. 9 shirt this season, and the striker has featured as a centre-forward rather than occupying his previous left-sided role.

The 24-year-old has started to repay the Norwegian's faith in his ability after scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League.

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Fernandes' signing could be the catalyst for success at United, providing Pogba the type of dynamic midfielder he's been desperate to partner since leaving Juventus for the Red Devils in 2016.

Pogba has made only five league starts this term due to injury, but the player is expected to return to fitness in the weeks ahead.

Solskjaer said Pogba is "desperate to play football" and remains a "top professional" after an extended spell on the sidelines.

United are up to fifth in the Premier League after beating Watford 3-0 on Sunday, with Martial netting an audacious chip against the Hornets. Pogba's return will further strengthen United's starting options, but both players could attract further scrutiny if their performances fail to match expectations of their undoubted talent.