Victor Oladipo Ruled out for Pacers vs. Spurs Due to Knee Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers will be without Victor Oladipo when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, as the star guard is hampered by a sore right knee.

Oladipo has had a slow start to the 2019-20 season with his ruptured quad tendon suffered last season keeping him out until the end of January.

When he did return, the 27-year-old saw reduced minutes before eventually missing action due to a sore lower back.

In 10 appearances so far this year, Oladipo has averaged 12.0 points and 2.4 assists.

The guard has proved himself in the past as an elite player when healthy, earning two All-Star trips and one All-NBA selection. In his last full season in 2017-18, he averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and a league-best 2.4 steals per game on his way to earning the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Indiana could use that type of impact from him this season, but it seems another injury will hold him back.

Justin Holiday and T.J. McConnell should continue to see action in the backcourt until Oladipo is back to 100 percent.