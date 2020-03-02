Victor Oladipo Ruled out for Pacers vs. Spurs Due to Knee Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020
Alerted 9m ago in the B/R App

Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo (4) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Indianapolis. Toronto won 115-106. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers will be without Victor Oladipo when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, as the star guard is hampered by a sore right knee.

Oladipo has had a slow start to the 2019-20 season with his ruptured quad tendon suffered last season keeping him out until the end of January.

When he did return, the 27-year-old saw reduced minutes before eventually missing action due to a sore lower back.

In 10 appearances so far this year, Oladipo has averaged 12.0 points and 2.4 assists.

The guard has proved himself in the past as an elite player when healthy, earning two All-Star trips and one All-NBA selection. In his last full season in 2017-18, he averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and a league-best 2.4 steals per game on his way to earning the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Indiana could use that type of impact from him this season, but it seems another injury will hold him back.

Justin Holiday and T.J. McConnell should continue to see action in the backcourt until Oladipo is back to 100 percent.

Related

    Report: Waiters Had Impressive Workout

    Dion Waiters will visit with Lakers brass after 'impressive' showing during his workout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Waiters Had Impressive Workout

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

    NBA teams hiring college coaches can be a risk (cough cough Beilein) but here are a few that could work out ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Ja Doesn't Care About ROY

    Morant says he’s focused on getting Grizzlies to playoffs: ‘They can give [ROY] to who they want’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ja Doesn't Care About ROY

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How NBA Contenders Can Still Improve 📈

    @EricPincus looks at how the Lakers and others can upgrade in buyout market

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How NBA Contenders Can Still Improve 📈

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report