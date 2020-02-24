Ex-Champion Boxer Sergey Kovalev Arrested on DUI Charge

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Former light heavyweight champion boxer Sergey Kovalev was arrested Monday in Los Angeles on a DUI charge, according to TMZ Sports.

The 36-year-old was pulled over by California Highway Patrol and taken to a nearby police station where he was booked.

Kovalev was last in action in November in Las Vegas where he lost his WBO light heavyweight crown to Canelo Alvarez via an 11th-round knockout.

He was arrested at approximately 2 a.m but released on his own recognizance over five hours later, per the report.

The Russian boxer's arrest comes just over a month after he was reportedly sued over an alleged non-payment of $650,000 from a previously agreed lawsuit settlement.

Kovalev agreed to pay Jamie Frontz the sum after being accused of punching her in the face but only paid an initial installment of $250,000, per TMZ.



The case is still pending, but Kovalev could face up to four years in prison if he is convicted of the felony assault charge, per TMZ Sports.

The 36-year-old has held multiple light heavyweight championships during his career and has a record of 34-4-1.

His last defeat against Canelo came in what was Kovalev's 16th consecutive world title fight and earned him prize money of around £10 million ($12.9 million), according to Martin Domin at the Mirror.

Kovalev had been expected to hang up his gloves after taking on Canelo, but he's since been tipped to move up to the cruiserweight division instead, per Hans Themistode at Boxing Insider.