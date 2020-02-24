Napoli's Gattuso: 'You Can't Stop' Lionel Messi, Won't 'Man Mark' Barcelona Icon

Enrico Locci/Getty Images

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has said "you can't stop" Lionel Messi ahead of his side's home leg against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Italian outfit will welcome Barca to the Stadio San Paolo for the opening portion of their knockout fixture, and Gattuso told reporters: "You can't stop Messi, but in these moments my players have to try. We are playing against Barcelona, not only Messi. It doesn't make sense to have a player man mark Messi. We will try some things today and then we'll see."

Napoli have won six of their last seven games across all competitions and are hoping to surprise Barcelona at home before they're due to travel to the Camp Nou for the reverse leg on March 18.



Gattuso—who earned 73 caps for Italy as a player—added Messi performs moves "you only see on the PlayStation":

"I read that we have to man-mark Messi, but it's not only him. Lorenzo [Insigne] has said that he's a great player, he's not only great at a footballing level. He is the greatest for how he has lived his career. He's an example for the kids to follow, never says anything inappropriate.

"He does stuff that you only see on the PlayStation, things you can't even imagine. He's been the best ever for years now."

Messi had failed to score in four league matches before Barcelona hosted Eibar on Sunday, but the forward was back to his best as he scored four times as part of a 5-0 rout:

The 32-year-old leads La Liga in goals (18) and assists (12) and will be a crucial component if Quique Setien's side are to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals for a 13th consecutive season.

Gattuso compared Messi with 1986 FIFA World Cup winner Diego Maradona, adding: "Diego is the God of football, I'm not just saying that today. I never saw him closely, but I know the champion he was. In these moments, I see Messi do stuff that Maradona did. It makes me sad that I lost out on something that beautiful."

Barcelona confirmed their matchday squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash, which includes January signing Martin Braithwaite, despite the player not being registered to feature in the European competition:

Napoli are one of only three teams to have defeated Premier League leaders Liverpool this season—Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa being the others—and will hope they can upset Barca on home soil also.

They moved up to sixth in Serie A after beating Brescia 2-1 away from home on Friday, capitalising upon AC Milan's 1-1 draw at Fiorentina in Week 25:

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi praised the Napoli chief for his recent turnaround in form, with the club having gone nine games without a win between late October and early December:

Milan legend Gattuso added he always has faith in his team and highlighted their habit of performing worse against lesser outfits, suggesting they could hit their stride at home to the Blaugrana:

"I have underestimated that there was something that wasn't going well. The goals conceded.

"I have already said it. We weren't a team defensively, we played without smelling the danger. The team have improved a lot on this aspect. We are all working together. I hear the journalist say something that we never hit the target at Brescia. The problems against the lesser teams have always been there."

The tactician is right to expect threats from all areas of Barcelona's squad, although Messi's involvement of four goals and six assists in his last four league appearances suggests he remains Barca's standout weapon.