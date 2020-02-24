Zion Williamson Says Attending Kobe Bryant Memorial May Be 'Too Much for Me'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was unsure if he would attend Monday's memorial for Kobe Bryant.

"I feel like it's going to be too much for me, to be honest," he said following Saturday's 115-101 win over the Golden State Warriors, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated. "I don't know if I will be able to do it."

Logan Murdock of NBC Sports noted Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and general manager Bob Myers will all be in attendance to represent Golden State.

Dakin Andone of CNN provided details for the memorial honoring the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter, Gianna.

It will take place Monday at Staples Center and start at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). The date of 2/24 symbolizes the No. 24 jersey Bryant wore for the latter part of his tenure with the Lakers and the No. 2 jersey Gianna wore as a basketball player.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

NBA TV will air the memorial service.

Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan also died.