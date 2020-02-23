Bradley Beal Scores Career-High 53 Points in Wizards' Loss to Coby White, Bulls

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 24, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 23: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bradley Beal bucketed a career-high 53 points and became the first player to score at least 50 points this season in a loss as the Washington Wizards fell 126-117 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night:

The 26-year-old's 53 points came on 15-of-27 shooting from the field (5-of-11 from three), but his lights-out performance wasn't enough to overcome a Bulls squad led by rookie Coby White, who dropped a career-high-tying 33 points.

Beal joined Gilbert Arenas and Bernard King as the only Wizards in franchise history with more than one 50-burger to his name:

The 2012 third overall pick has been the Wizards' leading scorer for 14 consecutive games dating back to Jan. 20. Washington is 7-7 in that stretch. Beal is the team's leading scorer this season with an average of 29.6 points per game. The next closest is forward Davis Bertans' 15.0 points per game.

Entering Sunday's action, Beal ranked fifth among all scorers behind James Harden (35.2), Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.0), Trae Young (30.0) and Damian Lillard (29.5) in points per game. Of those five, Beal was the only one not selected for last weekend's All-Star Game in Chicago.

Beal was upset about the snub:

The Florida product likely wouldn't be as overlooked if he played for a contender rather than the 20-35 Wizards. However, he has been integral to Washington this season as All-Star point guard John Wall continues to recover from a ruptured Achilles suffered in February 2019.

