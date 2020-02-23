Mike Fiers Comments on Fan Reaction After 1st Start Since Astros Scandal

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers took the mound in a game for the first time since he was one of those who told Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing practices and was greeted with a warm reception.

"Oakland is going to support us no matter what," Fiers said Sunday after pitching two scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants in spring training, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

"I try to put it behind me," he continued. "We have to focus on 2020. Our season is coming up pretty quick."

The Astros' sign-stealing scandal has dominated headlines throughout the offseason, sparking comments from a number of players and notable punishments from Major League Baseball.

The league fined the American League West team $5 million, stripped it of its first- and second-round draft picks for 2020 and 2021 and suspended general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for one year. Houston ultimately fired both of them.

It largely started with Fiers' decision to come public about the team he played for during its 2017 World Series championship run.

While he played a direct role in the story becoming such a notable one, he said he is not worried about asking for extra security during the season in an interview with Alex Coffey of The Athletic:

"I'm not asking for extra security. I'm here to play baseball and I can defend myself, if anything. We do have National League games and I'm going to have to get into the box (to hit) just like everybody else. It's part of the game. If they decide to throw at me, then they throw at me. There's nothing much you can do about it.

"I've dealt with a lot in my life. I've dealt with people hating me before. I've dealt with a lot of life problems. It is what it is. And if someone's going to retaliate then by hitting me with a pitch, it's not a big deal."

Much of the criticism has been directed at the Astros management and players, but Fiers has not completely escaped it.

ESPN's Jessica Mendoza appeared on Golic and Wingo and said, "To go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it's hard to swallow" before clarifying she believed the pitcher's mistake was not "going directly through your team and/or MLB."

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said he was "mad" at Fiers and went so far as to say he "looks like a snitch," noting that it was bad optics to win the championship and get paid before going public, per Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.

For his part, Fiers said "Everyone is going to have a comment, but I'm not worried about that. I'm worried about playing baseball and pitching for this team."

While he likely won't be welcomed with open arms when his team plays in Houston, Fiers at least knew he would receive a warm welcome from Athletics fans.