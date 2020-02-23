Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Compares Bruno Fernandes to 'Scholes and Veron'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes' superb performances to start his Manchester United career have manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reminiscing on the qualities of Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron.

Solskjaer sees shades of the two former United playmakers in the Red Devils' latest star:

It's lofty praise, but Fernandes has merited the plaudits for the good impression he's quickly made since arriving from Sporting CP in January. The Portugal international provided an assist and scored his first goal in a United shirt to help beat Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Those contributions go with the assist the midfielder registered during Monday's 2-0 victory away to Chelsea. Putting up numbers like these so early on during his life in England's top flight is making the initial £47 million United paid to land the 25-year-old look like a bargain:

If Fernandes is able to live up to the comparisons Solsjkaer has made, this will be remembered as one of the best-value signings in United's history. There's every chance Fernandes can meet these expectations.

He's a gifted box-to-box midfielder, whose engine, well-timed runs and finishing quality are similar to Scholes at his peak. There were more reminders of Scholes in the way Fernandes used clever movement to draw Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster into a foul and win a penalty, a spot-kick he tucked away coolly.

Fernandes is proving a menace between the midfield and forward lines the way peak Scholes once was. Meanwhile, there is vision and guile in his distribution that justify the similarities with Veron.

The latter joined United in a big-money transfer back in 2001. It was a move not without controversy because the highly-regarded Argentinian initially replaced Scholes in the lineup, disrupting the continuity of an awesome midfield quartet also featuring Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane and David Beckham.

Veron struggled for most of his first campaign, a season where United finished trophyless and third in the Premier League. Veron's inconsistency was singled out as a major reason for the decline, but Solskjaer has fonder memories of the former Parma maestro:

Solskjaer's words are refreshing because Veron's time in the Premier League is often judged harshly. While he didn't live up to the billing in 2001/02, the South American did help United win the title the following season, notably scoring during a 2-0 win over champions and nearest rivals Arsenal in November 2002.

As a midfielder defined more by technique and flair than energy and brawn, Veron was slightly ahead of his time in England's top flight. This was still a division where skilled enforcers Keane, Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit bossed games in the days before Cesc Fabregas, David Silva and Santi Cazorla helped diminutive and artful schemers become the vogue.

Had natural No. 10 Veron played in the latter era, he would surely be remembered more fondly and with greater reverence.

United have struggled to find their own creative hub, with Juan Mata and Paul Pogba struggling to fill the void left by Scholes' retirement in 2013. Few have made such a strong case to assume the mantle as Fernandes.

He showcased his eye for a pass by teeing up substitute Mason Greenwood to score the Red Devils' third against the Hornets. The assist completed a masterful midfield display from United's new creative talisman.

Fernandes already looks like the obvious candidate for Solskjaer to complete his United rebuild around. He can fulfil the role Veron struggled to make his own while also providing the excitement and dynamism from the middle of the park United fans have rarely experienced since Scholes' heyday.