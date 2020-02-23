EPL Winners and Losers After Sunday's 2020 Week 27 Premier League Results

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers both enjoyed 3-0 Premier League wins Sunday to boost their hopes of qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side cruised past struggling Watford at Old Trafford, while Wolves handed bottom side Norwich City their 17th league defeat of 2019-20 at Molineux.

Arsenal also secured three points Sunday against Everton. The Gunners came from behind to beat Carlo Ancelotti's side 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium and move into ninth place.

Sunday's Results

Manchester United 3-0 Watford

Wolves 3-0 Norwich City

Arsenal 3-2 Everton

Winner: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Golden Boot Hopes

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice Sunday to fire the Gunners to victory and move level on goals with Leicester City striker Jame Vardy in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Both strikers now have 17 for the season with 11 games left to play, while Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is just one behind the pair and also very much in the running:

Aubameyang shared last season's Golden Boot with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and looks in good shape to lift the trophy for the second year in a row.

The Gabon international has six goals in his last eight games and is in clinical form in front of goal:

In contrast, Vardy's goals have dried up in recent weeks. The Englishman has netted only once in 2020 and is on a run of eight games without a goal.

Aubameyang is certainly in the sharper form heading towards the end of the season and will fancy adding to his tally in March when Arsenal play West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

Loser: Everton's Record at Arsenal

Everton took on Arsenal without a win at the home of the Gunners in the league since a 2-1 victory at Highbury in January 1996.

Manager Ancelotti told reporters before the match that his team's poor record against the Premier League's big six clubs made him want to cry.

The Italian could have been forgiven for thinking the Toffees' luck was about to change when Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed the visitors in front inside the first minute.

However, Arsenal hit back through goals from Eddie Nketiah and Aubameyang before Richarlison equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Yet the Gunners made a quick start to the second half and restored their lead after just 23 seconds, leaving Ancelotti stunned in the dugout:

The result prolongs Everton's drought away against Arsenal, and Ancelotti may not enjoy reading his team's upcoming fixture list. Their next three Premier League games are against Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Winners: Man Utd & Wolves' UCL hopes

Victories for Manchester United and Wolves on Sunday will increase optimism at both clubs that they can qualify for next season's Champions League through their league position.

The Red Devils' win over Watford saw them climb above Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United into fifth place, which may be enough to qualify for Europe's top competition provided Manchester City's suspension is upheld.

New signing Bruno Fernandes was on target with his first goal for his new club and came in for praise after the match from manager Solskjaer:

Meanwhile, Wolves are just two points behind Manchester United after cruising past Norwich. Diogo Jota scored twice to maintain his excellent goal-scoring form:

Raul Jimenez was also on target with his 12th Premier League goal of the season, while Nuno Espirito Santo's side also highlighted their defensive strengths with a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Losers: Watford's Survival Hopes

Watford's hopes of escaping relegation suffered a blow Sunday as they slipped to their 13th Premier League defeat of the season at Old Trafford.

Nigel Pearson oversaw a mini-revival when he was appointed manager in December, picking up wins against the Red Devils, Aston Villa, Wolves and Bournemouth.

However, Sunday's result means the Hornets have lost four of their last five in all competitions and leaves them in 19th place in the table.

Pearson said after the match his team need to put in some hard work in the coming week:

Watford will need to start picking up points soon if they are to escape the drop but face a visit from unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool next.